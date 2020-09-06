Marjory Oliveri

Marjory (Caffey) Oliveri, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John, her daughter, Debra Lindstrom (Lance), Sally Maxwell (the late Edward), and Jaclyn Daley (James). She was "Mom-mom" to Amanda, Lindsay, Kacie, John, Breean, Jimmy, and Emily, and 10+ great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Kilcourse.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Nativity of Our Lord, 605 W. Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of her Mass. Interment will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marjory's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, (stjude.org
).
