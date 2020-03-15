|
|
Mark D. Furry, of Horsham, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He was 72.
Mark was the loving husband of Carol A. Furry (Urbano), with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Glenn W. and Gladys B. (Brenneman) Furry.
Mark is also survived by his daughter, Lisa A. Furry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John B. Furry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check the Schneider Funeral Home Website for updated information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Fox Chase Cancer Center, Office of Institutional Advancement 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or at https://www.foxchase.org/giving, or to the Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 225 Newtown Road, Warminster, PA 18974.
To share memories and condolences with his family, please visit the funeral home website below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 15, 2020