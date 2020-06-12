Mark David Hecht passed away on June 6, 2020 at his home in Lahaina, Maui. He was 62.



Born in Bucks County, Pa. He was the son of the late Connie (Rupertus) and Richard Hecht.



He resided in Warrington, Pa. For the first half of his life. He was a chef at Memorable Affairs, worked at Plumsteadville Inn and ran the kitchen at Greenleaf Nursing Home.



The second half of his life he moved to the beautiful island of Maui. Mark worked as a realtor and property manager. He worked on marine conservation and with Maui youth. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He loved the sunrises and sunsets.



Mark lived a full life and anyone spending time with him was drawn to his outgoing personality and his love of life. He loved his family and friends. He spent time each year traveling from Maui to Bucks County and Ocean City, New Jersey. We will miss his jokes and his love, and his ability to make everyone feel welcome.



He was preceded in death by his sister (Pam), Father (Richard) and Mother (Connie).



He is survived by son Gregory Fiori (Michelle) and Grandfather to Shane and Benjamin.



He was the brother of Kim Amelung (James) and Michael Hecht (Cheryl). And Uncle to Chelsea Welcker (Seth), Lyndsey Toney (Michael), Jesse Michener, Corey Michener (Amber) and Carley Giuliano (Scott).



The family will be hosting a celebration of Mark's life at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be mailed to the non -profit marine conservation group where he volunteered: Polanui Hiu 393 Front St, Lahaina, Hawaii 96761.



