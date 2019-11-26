|
|
Mark E. Pritz of Hatfield, formerly a longtime resident of Bucks County, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, following an automobile accident. He was 58.
Born in Meadowbrook, Pa., Mark was a son of Francis R. and Carolyn Hall Pritz of Perkasie, and the brother of the late Christine Pritz.
Mark attended Council Rock High School and went on to begin a long career in contracting, first with Peco and then with Henkels & McCoy before venturing into business on his own as the founder, owner, and operator of Mark Pritz Contracting.
Mark was known for being tough as nails while at the same time showing his love and devotion for family and friends in his own special way.
He enjoyed countless vacations with his family and friends on Long Beach Island, N.J., where he owned a house boat, and if you were there your only job was to make sure you were having as much fun as possible. The friends he would make while spending time at the shore quickly became like a second family.
Most of all, Mark will be remembered for his ability to fix anything, his willingness to help anyone who needed it and for his steadfast devotion to those he loved. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his children, Robert and Brooke Pritz of Perkasie and their mother, and his siblings, Robert (Jean), Timothy, Richard (Allison), Linda Settle (Calvin), Nancy Sevenski, Lisa Diegel (David), and Diane Mickolowchick (Mike). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and a very large extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather and celebrate Mark's life with a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until his memorial service at 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to the Robert and Brooke Pritz Education Fund by visiting and TD Bank location.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 26, 2019