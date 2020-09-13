Mark Henry Koch from Ferndale, Pa., passed to Heavenly hunting grounds on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 94.
Born to Forrest & Elsie (Weirbach) in Bethlehem, Pa. He attended Bethlehem Tech in his senior year. Mark had five sisters: Ruth True, Otella Biehn, Marian Winters (deceased), Grace (deceased) and Dorothy Thomas; four brothers: Owen, Adam and Raymond (all deceased) and Donald.
He was an Army Korean veteran, served 1950-1952 and awarded Army of Occupation of Germany Medal. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Fleck) for 67 years and a dedicated loving father of three daughters: Patricia Landis (Jay), Jane, Kathleen Spencer (Chuck, deceased); six sons: Mark Jr. (Nancy), Brian, David (Karin), Alan, Thomas (Kimberly, deceased) and Timothy (Sonya). He had 20 grandchildren (plus three predeceased), three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mark retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1986 (35 years). Mark was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was a member of Loyal Order of Moose and the Ferndale-Revere Hunting Club. Mark enjoyed hunting with brothers, brothers-in-law, sons, son-in-law and grandsons. He liked carpentry, to cook, dance Polkas, gardening, make dandelion wine, play casino slots and pinochle, attend the yearly Pennsylvania Farm Show and work on multiple handyman jobs that included assisting sons with mechanical solutions. He loved his loyal dog Jackie and spending time with family.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Church, 4050 Durham Road, Ottsville, PA 18942 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by Mark's Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery, Church Road, Haycock Township.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. 1-800-478-5833.
Wear red on Friday for all service people to come home.
