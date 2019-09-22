|
|
Mark J. Steere of Hatboro, Pa. passed suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. He was 62.
He was the loving son of Mae (Achenbach) and the late William J. Steere, the cherished brother of Susan Barnes (Peter), Lee Bergiven (Paul) and Scott Steere (Terry), and the adoring uncle of Michael, Sydney, Julia, Isabelle, Ariana and Kaelyn.
A Life Celebration service will be held for Mark at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the VE Club, 130 Davisville Rd., Warminster, PA 18974.
delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 22, 2019