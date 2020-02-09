|
|
Mark Leon Salverian, suddenly passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at his home in Greentown, Pa. He was 66.
Mark is survived by his loving mother Ilah W. nee Rutledge, devoted sisters and brothers; Jeffery Haig, David John, (Angela), Hali Estelle Asplundh, (Scott M. Asplundh), Marilyn Wolene Schorsch, (Irvin G. Schorsch III) and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, George A. Salverian M.D.
Mark grew up in Huntingdon Valley, graduated Lower Moreland Hight School, worked as an automobile mechanic and retired to his country home near Lake Wallenpaupack.
Relatives and friends are invited to the memorial service, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, at The Lords New Church which is Nova Hierosolyma, 1725 Huntingdon Rd., (near the corner of Edge Hill and Huntingdon roads), Huntingdon Valley. Friends may greet family after the service.
Memorial gifts may be made to the 1-800-AHA-USA1.
John E. Stiles Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 9, 2020