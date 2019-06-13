Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Doylestown Cemetery
215 E Court St
Doylestown, PA
View Map
Mark Oh, a resident of Doylestown, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was 69.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, he was the son of the late Jung Mo Oh and Jung Soon Kim.

Mark was the loving husband of June Oh for 40 years, and father of three children and their partners: Ben Oh and Rachel Oh, Soobin Oh and Lacey Risner, and Yea Bin Diana Oh. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Maya Dabi Oh, Annie Jabi Oh, and Laken Yoobi Oh.

Mark was a political scientist, activist, and professor in South Korea. He immigrated to the United States in 1980. He was passionate about music, friendship, philosophy, and his love of Christ. His greatest joys were his wife, three children, and his three grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont. Following the viewing, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Doylestown Cemetery, 215 E Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on June 13, 2019
