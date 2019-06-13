|
Mark Oh, a resident of Doylestown, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. He was 69.
Born in Seoul, South Korea, he was the son of the late Jung Mo Oh and Jung Soon Kim.
Mark was the loving husband of June Oh for 40 years, and father of three children and their partners: Ben Oh and Rachel Oh, Soobin Oh and Lacey Risner, and Yea Bin Diana Oh. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Maya Dabi Oh, Annie Jabi Oh, and Laken Yoobi Oh.
Mark was a political scientist, activist, and professor in South Korea. He immigrated to the United States in 1980. He was passionate about music, friendship, philosophy, and his love of Christ. His greatest joys were his wife, three children, and his three grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont. Following the viewing, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Doylestown Cemetery, 215 E Court St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
