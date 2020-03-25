Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Mark Whisted

Mark Whisted Obituary
Mark Whisted, formerly of Horsham, Pa., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Mark was born in Philadelphia to the late Donald P. Whisted Sr. and Margaret (McGee) Whisted. A graduate of Cardinal Dougherty H.S., Mark later worked as a UPS driver.

He leaves behind his wife, Denise, his daughter, Erin, grandchildren, Carter and Adalyn, and his siblings, nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Mark's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Mark's name can be made to the Penn FTD Center. Email [email protected] for donation methods.

Please visit the funeral home's web site below for more details.

Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 25, 2020
