|
|
Mark Whisted, formerly of Horsham, Pa., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Mark was born in Philadelphia to the late Donald P. Whisted Sr. and Margaret (McGee) Whisted. A graduate of Cardinal Dougherty H.S., Mark later worked as a UPS driver.
He leaves behind his wife, Denise, his daughter, Erin, grandchildren, Carter and Adalyn, and his siblings, nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Mark's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Mark's name can be made to the Penn FTD Center. Email [email protected] for donation methods.
Please visit the funeral home's web site below for more details.
Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel,
Huntingdon Valley
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 25, 2020