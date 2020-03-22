|
|
Martha E. Bennett of Hatboro passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. She was 95.
She was the wife of the late Paul Bennett.
Martha was born in in Fairmont, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clark and Nelle Conaway.
Martha was a caring mother and nurse. She retired from Jeans Hospital and continued to work as a nurse in Spring House Estates. Martha enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed spending time with friends at Wesley Enhanced Living and her family, especially her great-granddaughters.
Martha is survived by a son, Thomas Bennett, and a daughter, Karen Politica and her husband, Tom; two grandchildren, Tommy and his wife, Anne, and David Politica; and two greatgrandchildren, Elizabeth and Savannah.
In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickijo, and a sister, Betty Wells.
Her memorial service and interment will be held privately.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020