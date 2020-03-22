Home

Martha E. Bennett

Martha E. Bennett Obituary
Martha E. Bennett of Hatboro passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. She was 95.

She was the wife of the late Paul Bennett.

Martha was born in in Fairmont, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clark and Nelle Conaway.

Martha was a caring mother and nurse. She retired from Jeans Hospital and continued to work as a nurse in Spring House Estates. Martha enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed spending time with friends at Wesley Enhanced Living and her family, especially her great-granddaughters.

Martha is survived by a son, Thomas Bennett, and a daughter, Karen Politica and her husband, Tom; two grandchildren, Tommy and his wife, Anne, and David Politica; and two greatgrandchildren, Elizabeth and Savannah.

In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickijo, and a sister, Betty Wells.

Her memorial service and interment will be held privately.

To share condolences, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.

Schneider Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 22, 2020
