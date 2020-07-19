Elaine Millhime of Doylestown died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the age of 91.Born in Carversville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Emma Michener Quinby.Elaine was a lifetime member of Carversville Christian Church UCC, having been president of Women's Fellowship, a deacon and a choir member.She is survived by her granddaughter, Andrea Tooley (Kevin), great- granddaughter, Claire, and her brothers, Gerald Quinby and Carroll Quinby, as well as many nieces and nephews.Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Millhime, and her daughter, Dianne M. Ball.Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Carversville Cemetery.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown