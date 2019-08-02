|
Martha E. (Adlam) Leary of Souderton, Pa., formerly of Glenside, went home to the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Grand View Hospital. She was 61. Martha had faced an incredibly difficult struggle with ALS.
Martha was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late James A. Adlam Sr. and Ruth E. (Shapcott) Adlam. For 18 years she had been the loving wife of James P. Leary of Souderton and Abington.
Martha graduated from Abington High School, Class of 1975. Martha attended Montgomery County Community College and graduated with an associate degree in Business Administration.
Martha worked in the administrative offices of the former Abington Savings Bank in Abington, and then worked as an executive assistant for Windsor Financial Services, Horsham.
She was a recording secretary for the Indian Valley Junior Women's Club in Souderton, and a congregant of Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Hatfield. Martha also served as a valued member of the Holy Spirit Vestry.
Martha volunteered at the Indian Valley Public Library charity events.
She enjoyed traveling, quality time with the grandkids, and church activities.
Martha was a kind, happy woman who had great sense of humor and an easy, infectious laugh.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Ruth Adlam of Hatfield; her daughter, Leighanne Kister of Harleysville, Pa.; her two sons, Erik Kister of Rockledge, Pa. and Scott Kister of Glenside, Pa.; her step-daughter, Coleen Thompson and husband, Craig, of Souderton, Pa.; her two step- sons, Patrick Leary and wife, Amy, of Eaglesville, Pa. and Brian Leary and Jenna Balaicuis of Ambler, Pa.; and four grandchildren, Parker, Bella, Spencer, and Sasha Piper. Martha is also survived by her two brothers, James A. Adlam Jr. and wife, Janet, of Ambler and George Adlam and wife, Sue, of Ambler; her two sisters, Ruth Watkins and husband, Scott, of Schwenksville, Pa., and Joy Bailey and husband, John, of Ladera Ranch, Calif.; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation with Martha's family and a Celebration of Life will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Indian Valley Country Club, Bergey Road, Telford, Pa. All are invited to meet Martha's family and celebrate her wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19002. Please write 'Martha Leary' on the memo line. Please, instead of flowers and cards, let's help those who have been afflicted by ALS.
