Martha J. Holmes passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was 67.
She was the beloved wife of Donald G. Holmes for 45 years.
Born in West Chester, Pa., she was the daughter of James L. and Dorothy J. Shortlidge Adams.
After graduating Florida State University, Martha was employed as a teacher in the Red Clay District in Delaware for 12 years and most recently in the Central Bucks School District as a PEN and/or Elementary teacher for 16 years, earning an M.Ed. from the University of Delaware along the way.
After retiring in 2010 she greatly enjoyed frequent travel/cruises to Europe with her husband as well as numerous family trips to Barbados.
She was a loving wife and mother and deeply committed teacher. Her bright eyes, big smile, wonderful sense of humor and boundless energy made her the life of every party. She made caretakers laugh until the very end. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Martha is survived by her loving children, Emily Holmes Cassavell and her husband, Andrew, and Matthew A. Holmes. She is also survived by brothers, James L. Adams, Jr and John S. Adams, a sister, Melissa A. Greenleaf, and four nieces and two nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 until the Memorial Service at 12 Noon at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martha's name may be made to Lustgarten Foundation-Pancreatic Cancer Research at lustgarten.org/donate and/or Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice.
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home Inc.
www.Fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 1, 2019