Martha R. Buhner, of Richboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was 34.
Martha was the beloved wife of Philip Herter.
In addition to her husband, Martha is survived by her daughter, Ellie Rose Herter.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4th in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro and are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 12 p.m.
Her interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park Cemetery, Ambler.
To share memories and condolences with Martha's family, please visit the Funeral Home website below.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020