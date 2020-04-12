|
Martha R. "Marty" Severn died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Jamison. She was 78 and the wife of the late Robert Severn.
Marty was born in Abington, Pa. to the late Edgar D. and Irene J. Rems. She grew up in the Glenside, Pa. area with her three brothers, Henry, Lewis and Richard.
Marty was a diligent student from her earliest days, earning top grades and honors throughout high school. She was a fierce competitor on the varsity field hockey team at Abington High School. She graduated from Abington High School in 1959. Marty attended Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., where she majored in Education. She graduated in 1963.
Marty met Bob while attending church youth group socials for their respective churches when they were around 14. After a long courtship through college, they married in 1963.
After college, Marty worked as a teacher. She took a break from teaching to raise her young children, Jill and Jonathan. In 1976, she returned to teaching at Wrightstown Friends Nursery School. She delighted in keeping up with her past students over the years. She retired from Wrightstown Friends Nursery School in 2009.
In 1968, Marty and Bob and their two children bought an old Victorian fixer-upper in Ivyland Borough. Marty was active in many borough initiatives. She also started a Christmas card delivery project that continues to this day. Marty was a longtime member of the Ivyland Presbyterian Church, also enjoying attending Wrightstown Friends Meeting.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Bridges at Warwick for their wonderful care of Marty, and all of the friends who have held Marty and her family in love and light during this difficult time.
Marty is survived by her children, Jill Severn, her husband, Charles Barber, of Lexington, Ga. and Jonathan Severn, his wife, Mary, and their children, Benjamin and Emma of Doylestown, Pa., as well as her brother, Lewis, his partner, Carol Hughes of Sisters, Ore. and her brother, Bruce, his wife, Maureen Severn, of Levittown, Pa.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Rems and Richard Rems, and her beloved canine companion, Rufus.
The family has chosen to have a memorial service at a later date out of respect and concern for public health and safety.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marty's name may be made to Ivyland Presbyterian Church, 51 Gough Ave., Ivyland, PA 18974.
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 12, 2020