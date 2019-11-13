|
|
Martha S. Reinhardt went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in her home.
She was born in Gutenberg, Germany and lived most of her life in Philadelphia and Huntingdon Valley.
Martha, a retired food service supervisor for the Lower Moreland School District, was a member of Bethel Chapel in Huntingdon Valley. She was very family oriented, loved cooking, and enjoyed spending time at their beach house.
Martha was the beloved wife for 62 years to Fred J. Reinhardt, who preceded her in death in 2011.
She was the devoted mother of David Reinhardt (Janet) (caregivers) of Piermont, N.H., John Reinhardt (Nancy) of Wilmington, Del., and Lynda Howard (Dan Glassman) of Bemus Point, N.Y. She was the loving grandmother of Anna Thompson, Sophia Castellanos, Estella Stone, Martha Calciano, Laura Mahoney, Heather Reinhardt, Jillian Reinhardt, Justin Howard, Aaron Howard, and Jacquelyn Wickerham, and great grandmother of 13.
Her memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, where calling hours will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministries, P.O. Box 2222, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-2222 (donations.ourdailybread.org/intm6.html?motivation=INTM6) or to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 (www.dementiasociety.org/donate).
Lamb Funeral Home,
Huntingdon Valley
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 13, 2019