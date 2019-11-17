|
Martha Wilson of Quakertown died Nov. 13, 2019 in her home.
She was the wife of Joseph R. Wilson for 50 years. She was 72.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late James & Elmira (Massey) Ellis.
She was a social worker for EQUIPP and The Women's Place before retiring.
Martha loved all animals.
She was a member of the former St. John's Lutheran Church in Quakertown.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Joseph J., three brothers James, Bill (Donna), and Pete (Debbie). One grandchild Kiara Wilson.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any Wildlife Refuge of your choice.
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 17, 2019