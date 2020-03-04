Home

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Church
235 E. Countyline Rd
Hatboro, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Church
235 E. Countyline Rd
Hatboro, PA
Martin "MJ" Campfield Obituary
Martin "MJ" Campfield of North Wales, Pa. died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was 59.

He was the husband for 28 years to the late Celia M. Campfield, and the father of Amanda (Greg) and Ryan.

Born in Scranton, Pa., Martin was the son of the late Thomas and the late Marian (Hunt) Campfield, brother of Thomas (Regina), Robert, and Mary (Joe). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Bosco Church, 235 E. Countyline Rd., Hatboro. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the "Gift of Life Donor Program," 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, would be appreciated.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020
