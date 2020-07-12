Mary A. Knappenberger of Warrington passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at The Solana at Doylestown. She was 83 years old at the time of her death.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Reverend Charles Franklin Knappenberger, who passed away in 2018. Mary and "Charlie" were married for 53 years.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Sarah Fee. Mary had four sisters, Peggy, Pat, Cass, and Florence, and one brother, John, all of whom preceded Mary in death.
Mary was a graduate of Hallahan School for Girls in Philadelphia, Pa. She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, including jobs as an assembly-line worker, a machinist, and a bookkeeper. She ended her long career working as an accounting clerk for GMAC for over 20 years.
She was an avid reader - especially science fiction novels - and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. In addition, she loved to travel across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Jonathan (Victoria), David (Virginia), and Peter (Sandy), and six grandchildren, Tyler, Avery, Lucas, Ella, Julia, and Owen.
Mary's services will be private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org/donate
