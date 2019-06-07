|
Mary A. Permar passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Abington Hospital. She was 92.
She was born and raised in Bucks County and resided at Southampton Estates, formerly living in Richboro. Mary was a faithful fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles, an avid card player and enjoyed spending time at the casinos playing the penny slots.
She will be remembered for the love she gave so freely to her family and will be forever missed by them.
Mary was the beloved wife for 51 years to the late Samuel S. "Sam" Permar Jr., and the loving mother of Carol A. Hamilton and her husband, William, of Elkton, Md., Dennis S. Permar and his wife, Joanne, of Hatboro, Patricia E. Permar of Horsham, and Scott A. Permar of Cherry Hill, N.J.; the cherished grandmother of Janina H. Arnwine, Douglas B. Hamilton, Dennis S. Permar Jr., Ross W. Hamilton, Shaun E. Permar, Victoria Dawn Permar, Zachary S. Permar, Colin S. Permar; and great grandmother of Jake, Brady and McKenzie Hamilton, Dalana and Dorian Arnwine, Molly and Jackson Permar, and Shaun, Owen and Ava Permar.
She was preceded in death by her three sisters and two brothers, and is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their families.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike in Richboro, where a funeral service commemorating her life will begin at 11:30 a.m. with interment following in Union Cemetery, Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to The , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 7, 2019