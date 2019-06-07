Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Permar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Permar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Permar Obituary
Mary A. Permar passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Abington Hospital. She was 92.

She was born and raised in Bucks County and resided at Southampton Estates, formerly living in Richboro. Mary was a faithful fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles, an avid card player and enjoyed spending time at the casinos playing the penny slots.

She will be remembered for the love she gave so freely to her family and will be forever missed by them.

Mary was the beloved wife for 51 years to the late Samuel S. "Sam" Permar Jr., and the loving mother of Carol A. Hamilton and her husband, William, of Elkton, Md., Dennis S. Permar and his wife, Joanne, of Hatboro, Patricia E. Permar of Horsham, and Scott A. Permar of Cherry Hill, N.J.; the cherished grandmother of Janina H. Arnwine, Douglas B. Hamilton, Dennis S. Permar Jr., Ross W. Hamilton, Shaun E. Permar, Victoria Dawn Permar, Zachary S. Permar, Colin S. Permar; and great grandmother of Jake, Brady and McKenzie Hamilton, Dalana and Dorian Arnwine, Molly and Jackson Permar, and Shaun, Owen and Ava Permar.

She was preceded in death by her three sisters and two brothers, and is also survived by her nieces, nephews and their families.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, 905 Second Street Pike in Richboro, where a funeral service commemorating her life will begin at 11:30 a.m. with interment following in Union Cemetery, Richboro.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to The , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


logo

Published in The Intelligencer on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now