Mary Abidiwan-Lupo of Doylestown, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at her home in Doylestown, Pa. She was 63.
Born in Nutley, N.J. to the late Joseph and Margaret (Knuckley) Abidiwan. Mary resided in Belleville, N.J. and Warminster, Pa. before moving to Doylestown, Pa.
Mary spent her life dedicated to her family and friends. She was married to her devoted husband for 40 years and raised four kids.
She operated her own massage therapy business for over 20 years to support her family and loved helping others. Mary had a life long passion for music, gardening, love, and friendship. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her five grandkids and was often seen at participating in their karate, swim, soccer, and ballet classes right alongside them.
She was the beloved wife to the late Carl Lupo; adoring mother to Jennifer Jones (Tony), Jamie Abidiwan-Lupo, Jeremy Abidiwan-Lupo (Priya De Souza), Jodie Abidiwan-Lupo (Trevor Munson); dear sister of Michael Rogers (Alicia); and doting grandmother (Sitte) of Trevor, Miles, Avani, Felix and Theodore.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at Chambers 19, 19 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
A viewing will be held at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901 on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with a service to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the YMCA Doylestown Branch, 2500 Lower State Road, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.ymcabucks.org would be appreciated.
Send condolences to the website below.
Varcoe Thomas Funeral Home
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 17, 2020