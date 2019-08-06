|
Mary Alice (Schantz) Conrad died peacefully Aug. 3, 2019, at The Lutheran Community at Telford, Pa., following a six-year battle with lymphoma. She was 81.
Born Aug. 6, 1937, in Quakertown, Pa., to the late Erwin and Esther (Longacre) Schantz, she was the wife of James Conrad since Aug. 26, 1962.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Dave (Kristi) of Louisville, Ky., Ann Schloneger (Craig) of Lititz, Pa., Sue Howes (Michael) of Lancaster, Pa., and Beth Rupp (David) of Bloomington, Ind.; and seven grandchildren, Ryan Schloneger (Mollie), Alison Sell (Robert), Kayla Schloneger, Bryce Schloneger, Trey Conrad, Ava Rupp, and Elena Rupp. She is also survived by a brother, Daniel Schantz (Mildred) of Quakertown, Pa.
Mary Alice graduated from Quakertown High School in 1954, followed by a B.A. degree from Goshen College, Ind. (1958), attending her fourth year at Lankenau Hospital, Wynnewood, Pa., where she earned her ASCP certificate as a medical technologist. Following graduation, she spent a term of voluntary service with Mennonite Central Committee as a camp counselor for handicapped children in California. In her early career, she worked at the Tice Clinic and McNeil Pharmaceuticals. After taking a recess from laboratory employment to raise her four children, she returned in 1980 to operate the lab for Pennridge Medical Associates, Perkasie, Pa. She retired from active employment in 2000 after serving as manager of accounts payable for TriValley Primary Care.
Along with her husband, Mary Alice was an active member of Blooming Glen Mennonite Church, Blooming Glen, Pa., for most of the 50 years they lived in the Perkasie area. She enjoyed playing the marimba and often played in church and retirement communities as well as at home for family. Mary Alice loved working with numbers and volunteered for VITA, helping seniors in local retirement centers complete their tax forms. She also volunteered at her church as treasurer for several years, as well as serving on its stewardship committee.
Mary Alice enjoyed watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. She actively followed her children and grandchildren's athletic and musical endeavors and attended as many of their events as she was able. She also appreciated musical theater.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at The Lutheran Community Chapel in Telford, Pa., and from 12 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Blooming Glen Mennonite Church. A memorial service will follow visitation at 2:30 p.m. at Blooming Glen Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Blooming Glen Mennonite Church at P.O. Box 238, Blooming Glen, PA 18911, or at .
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 6, 2019