Mary Ann Dunlap of Perkasie, Pa., passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Quakertown Center - Genesis Health Care, Quakertown, Pa. She was 80.
She was the wife of Robert Dunlap Sr. The couple had celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 24, 2018.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Pennapacker) Czernes.
Mary Ann first began working at the age of 14 in the kitchen at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp., Pa. Then, she was employed as an assembler for the former EMICO, at its Perkasie and Dublin locations, for 10 years. Later, she worked with her son at Captain Bob's Seafood, Quakertown, for 10 years until retiring.
She was a member of St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Perkasie, where she served on the Altar Guild and Kitchen Committee.
A member of the Perkasie Historical Society, Mary Ann volunteered in the kitchen at the Perkasie Carousel over the years. In addition to camping, she especially enjoyed visiting yard sales and doing puzzles.
Surviving with her husband are four children, Robert Dunlap Jr. of Hellertown, Pa., Scott Dunlap of Perkasie, Tracy Dunlap and her companion, James Laird, of Quakertown, and Sue Reilly and her husband, Timothy, of Silverdale, Pa.; a daughter-in-law, Rose Dunlap of Quakertown, Pa.; three grandchildren, Nicole Coates and her husband, David, Dean Dunlap Jr., and Alli Reilly; a great-grandchild, Ember Coates; and two sisters, Helen Roth and her husband, Roy, of Sellersville, Pa., and Leona Ferrara, also, of Sellersville.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dean A. Dunlap Sr. in 1994; a granddaughter, Felicia Laird; a brother, Leon Pennapacker; and two sisters, Martha Yothers and Gertrude Stevenson.
Her funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20 Dill Avenue, Perkasie, Pa., where family and friends may call from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Union Cemetery, c/o St. Andrew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20 Dill Avenue, Perkasie, PA 18944.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on June 13, 2019