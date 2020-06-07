Mary Ann Holderness, a resident of Avalon, N.J., passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was 61.Born in Abington, Pa., she was the daughter of Lucille Holderness and the late Leonard Holderness.She is survived by three siblings, Patrice Raab (Stephen), Barbara Uhl (late Matthew) and Stephen Holderness. She is also survived by loving nieces and many cousins.Mary Ann was preceded in death by an older brother, Bruce Holderness.Mary Ann was a social person who loved people! Her hobbies included dancing, going out to eat, "reading" her books, coloring, and asking what everyone had for their latest meal.Services are private.Donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to the Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon, NJ 08202.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.Scanlin Funeral Home,Chalfont