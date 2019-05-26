|
Mary Ann (Russo) Hotham passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, due to complications of congestive heart failure.
Mary was born Aug. 4, 1942 to the late Anna and Thomas Russo. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Hotham. She grew up in Hatboro and attended the Upper Moreland School District.
She and her late husband, Thomas, made a life in Warminster, Pa., where they grew their loving family.
Mary is survived by her four children, John Goldsworthy (Lauretta), Thomas Hotham (Meg), Stacy Rotchford and Amy Snyder (CJ). She has 14 grandchildren who she loved very much.
The family will receive guests to help them in celebrating her life from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, followed by a brief service at Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home, 532 E. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2019