Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home
532 E. Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
(215) 855-3434
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home
532 E. Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home
532 E. Main Street
Lansdale, PA 19446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Hotham


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Hotham Obituary
Mary Ann (Russo) Hotham passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, due to complications of congestive heart failure.

Mary was born Aug. 4, 1942 to the late Anna and Thomas Russo. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Hotham. She grew up in Hatboro and attended the Upper Moreland School District.

She and her late husband, Thomas, made a life in Warminster, Pa., where they grew their loving family.

Mary is survived by her four children, John Goldsworthy (Lauretta), Thomas Hotham (Meg), Stacy Rotchford and Amy Snyder (CJ). She has 14 grandchildren who she loved very much.

The family will receive guests to help them in celebrating her life from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, followed by a brief service at Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home, 532 E. Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446.

Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home,

Lansdale

simcoxmcilvainefuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simcox-McIlvaine Funeral Home
Download Now