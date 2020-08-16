1/
Mary Ann Parsons
Mary Ann Parsons, a resident of Ann's Choice in Warminster, passed away Friday August 14, 2020. She was 86.

Born in Louisville, KY, she was the loving wife for 64 years of Ladd J. Parsons and beloved mother of Dana C. Reed (the late Robert), Ladd J. Parsons, Jr. (Judith), Edan L. Rhoades (Matthew). Also survived by nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sons Stuart, Brandon and Craig.

Formerly of Cleveland, OH, she was a Descendant of the American Revolutionary Patriots. Mary Ann was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, OH where she also taught. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and enjoyed tutoring. In her spare time, she loved to crochet and travel both locally and internationally. But her most important joy in her life was spending time with her family.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA where her viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John Neumann Cemetery.

Please remember to follow safe social distancing guidelines.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
