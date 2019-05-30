|
|
Mary Anne Coleman of Horsham, Pa. went to be with her Savior on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Bridges at Warwick, Jamison, Pa., with her family by her side. She was 91.
Born in Horsham to Eugene and Huldah Park, she was the cherished wife of J. Wilbur "Wil" Coleman, and the loving mother of James W. Coleman (Chris) of Horsham, John B. "Jack" Coleman (Mary) of Horsham, and Lawrence P. "Larry" Coleman (Heidi) of Jamison.
Mary Anne was a vibrant and loving wife, mother and dear Christian friend to all that knew her. She had a kind and gracious care for all that she knew and routinely entertained family, friends and visitors freely in her home.
She was a vital part of the fellowship of Christians meeting at the Hatboro Gospel Hall for over 70 years, with many "nieces" and "nephews" that dearly called her Aunt Mary Anne. Her life was lived with purpose in the value and work of Jesus Christ, her Savior, which she came to know personally as a girl of 13. She fully lived the gospel of Jesus Christ and fulfilled the grace, virtue, strength, diligence and courage of the woman of Proverbs 31 to all that knew her.
Mary Anne and Wil in partnership with Bill (Wil's brother) and his wife Emy (Mary Anne's sister) were the founders and owners of Boulder Woods Campground for over 30 years.
She graduated in 1946 from Hatboro High School and was married to Wil Coleman in 1949.
In addition to her husband, sons and their wives, Mary Anne is survived by her sisters, Nancy Hahn and Emy Coleman; her grandchildren, Ryan, Russell, Kylie, Carson, Kaylan, Andrew and Ben; and her great grandchildren, Tanner, Browyn, Maddie, Noah and Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her loving granddaughter, Lauren.
She will be greatly missed by her husband and family until they meet again.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, immediately followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Buelah Cemetery, 238 Almshouse Rd., New Britain, PA 18901.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 30, 2019