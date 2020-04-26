|
Mary Atapovich Stricklin, a resident of Wesley Enhanced Living, Doylestown, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Mary was born Aug. 23, 1920 in Old Forge, Pa., the third of six children of Mary Ermalovich Atapovich and Imppolit Atapovich.
Mary never identified herself as a "survivor" even though she epitomized the term. To do so would have gone against her personality to take whatever hand life had dealt, make the best of it and turn it into something good. Her optimism allowed her to reinvent herself many times over.
After attending school in Old Forge, Pa., Mary moved to New York City in 1934 to seek employment in childcare. She later moved to Philadelphia with her older sister, Helen, and brother-in-law, Leonard Pepe, where she worked at the Philadelphia ice arena. When World War II broke out, Mary's mother, although born in Russia, wanted a family member to join the military. Mary's brother was rejected due to health reasons so in December 1942, Mary enlisted in the WAACs. She was sworn into the U.S. Army in Philadelphia and sent for training in Daytona Beach, Fla. Subsequent to her training, she was stationed at Camp Atterbury, Ind.
After her military service, Mary married William Ray Stricklin in 1943. They spent the first part of their married life in the Panama Canal Zone before William joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, Calif. After the war ended, Mary and William lived in Philadelphia before moving to Willow Grove, Pa. in 1952, where they raised three daughters. The couple was transferred to Bloomington, Ind. for three years then returned to Willow Grove until William retired from the U.S. Government. Mary and William were married for 43 years before William died in 1987.
Mary loved to travel. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church, Meals on Wheels program, Eastern Star and the Bux-Mont Women Veterans Association. Mary will always be remembered for her great generosity and her fun-loving spirit. With her outgoing personality, she never met a stranger. Her Willow Grove home was party central for family and friends on many, many occasions. Mary always had a grand sense of style. She sewed and tailored clothes beautifully, making the most of what was at hand to ensure that her daughters always looked their best.
Mary was preceded in death in death by her parents, Mary and Imppolit Atapovich; step father, Fred Ageitchik; brothers, John and Nicholas Atapovich; sisters, Helen Pepe and Lovie Rook; and half-brother, Michael Ageitchik.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Mazza, Janice Russ and husband, Richard, and Fay Stricklin; grandchildren, Emily Russ and husband, Shawn Reynolds, and Craig Russ and wife, Sarra; and great grandsons, Jack and Max Reynolds and Ethan and Colin Russ.
While she will be fondly remembered and missed by friends and family, heaven will surely be a livelier place.
A memorial service for friends and family will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made in her name to: Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th St., Tulsa, OK 74146 (crhcf.org), or to Church of the Advent, 12 Byberry Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040 (adventhatboro.org).
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home,
Willow Grove
www.wetzelandson.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 26, 2020