Mary Becker Madison of Doylestown died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home and surrounded by the love of her family. She was 60.
Mary was the loving and devoted wife of Richard D. Madison, and together they shared over 37 years of marriage, love, and life's adventures.
Born in Raytown, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Donald and Eva Schreier Becker.
Mary spent much of the beginning of her life in Missouri, where she would eventually meet her husband and together they would set out for the east coast. Their first home would be in Philadelphia and they would later move to the suburbs, first to Willow Grove and finally to Doylestown.
Mary was a huge fan of anything and everything Disney and also enjoyed quiet moments with her family at their home on Lake Ariel in the Pocono Mountains. She was an avid scrap booker and along with her "scrap sisters" would create countless heirlooms of various memories made with family and friends over the years.
Her love of teaching would find her at St. Paul's Pre-School in Warminster, where she was a beloved pre-school teacher.
Most of all, Mary will be remembered for her love and devotion to those most important to her and her kind and gentle spirit will never be forgotten.
In addition to her husband, Mary leaves behind her children, Sean Madison and his wife, Laura, of Brookline, N.H., Patrick Madison of Doylestown and Brendan Madison of Narberth, Pa.; her grandson, Colt Wesson Madison; her siblings, Christopher Becker (Paula), Peter Becker (Catherine), and John Becker (Aimee); and her faithful K-9 companions, Lizzy, Everest, and Remy.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 2:30 p.m. until her funeral service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the .
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 27, 2019