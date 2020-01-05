|
Mary Beth Lute of Roslyn, Pa. passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was 52.
Mary was the beloved wife of Michael A. Lute, with whom she had shared 13 years of marriage.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of John N. and Joanne F. Lightner Jr.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary is survived by her sister, Laurel Ann Backert (Gary), brother, John J. Lightner Sr. (Carrie Ann), father- and mother in-law, Carl "Mickey" and Pearl Lute, brother- and sister in-law, Jimmy and Sandy Neumeister, three nieces, four nephews, one great niece and three great nephews as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and to attend her Prayer Service at 6 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352, in remembrance of Mary Beth.
