Mary C. Risko of Doylestown died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster. She was 77.
Born in Jenkintown, to the late Mary Dale Mitchell, Mary was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Wayne V. Risko who passed away ten days prior.
Mary was a supportive and caring wife, mother, and friend who welcomed people into her life and made them feel like family. She was always there to help and care for her family and close friends in a time of need, she enjoyed shopping, the companionship of her many German Shepherds over the years, but she cherished the role she played in the lives of her beloved family and friends. Mary will be greatly missed but forever remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, and friend.
Mary is survived by her loving and devoted daughter Tammy Maser and her husband Bruce of Doylestown, her brother-in-law Vincent Risko, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary's family will receive condolences from 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening October 2, until her Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m. in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.) New Britain, PA 18901. Her interment will be private.
Joseph A. Fluehr III
Funeral Home
New Britain, Pa.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 1, 2019