REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
235 East State Street
Doylestown, MA
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
St. Mary Cemetery
Mary Cathrine Rufe died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her daughter's home in Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was 102.

She was the wife of the late Dr. Aloysius N. Rufe of Doylestown, Pa., who passed in 1987.

Mary was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (McDevitt) Crean.

Mary graduated from Doylestown High School in 1935 and attended beautician school in Philadelphia. Mary owned and operated Molly's Beauty Shop at her parents home at 62 E. Court St., Doylestown, until her marriage to Aloysius N. Rufe on June 30, 1942. In 1945 they moved from 104 E. Ashland St. to 21 E. Ashland St., where Dr. Rufe conducted his dental practice. In 1966 they returned to the family home at 104 E. Ashland St. In 1997 Mary sold her home which had been in the Rufe family since 1903 to the neighboring James Michener Art Museum, Doylestown. Mary moved to St. Leonard, Md. with her daughter, Margaret and her husband, Jack Margolis. When the Margolis's retired to Myrtle Beach in 2012, Mary began spending six months with her son, Aloysius N. Rufe Jr. and his wife, Carolyn, in Amherst, Mass. and six months in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Mary was an avid reader, volunteered for many years with The Ladies of Mount Carmel and enjoyed swimming at Fanny Chapman Pool since she was a young girl. Mary and her late husband were sports fans and Mary particularly liked watching Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox baseball games.

Mary is survived by her son, Aloysius N. Rufe Jr., his wife, Carolyn, of Amherst, Mass., her daughter, Margaret M. Margolis, her husband, Jack, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., as well as five grandchildren, Nicholas A. Rufe, Andrew J. Rufe, Kathryn Rufe Westbrook, Kristin Reinhard, and Stacy Margolis.

Mary was prececed in death by her husband, Dr. Aloysius N. Rufe, and her brother, John Crean.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 235 East State Street, Doylestown. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to: Embrace Hospice, 1318 3rd Ave., Conway, SC 29526 or Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N. Pleasant St., Amherst, MA 01002.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,

Doylestown

www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 5, 2019
