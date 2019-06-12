|
Mary E. Clark of Doylestown passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at home. She was 75 years old and the wife of William S. Clark Jr.
Born in Doylestown, she was the daughter of the late Rowland and Margaret Culver Worthington.
Mary was a graduate of Central Bucks High School, a member of Plumsteadville 4-H Club and Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxillary and a cafeteria supervisor at both Gayman Elementary and Lenape Middle School. She was also a faithful member of Hilltown Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children: Keith, Don, Elizabeth and Richard, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914, where the family will receive guests from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to Hilltown Baptist Church Deacons Fund at the address above.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 12, 2019