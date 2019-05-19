Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
(215) 766-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Shelly Funeral Home
Easton Rd
Plumsteadville, PA 18949
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeChristopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. DeChristopher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary E. DeChristopher Obituary
Mary E. DeChristopher, a resident of Pipersville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Pine Run Lakeview. She was 83.

Mary was the loving wife of the late Joseph DeChristopher.

Born in Norristown, Pa., Mary was a daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Kline.

She is survived by her daughter, DanaMarie Stewart (David), four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 5930 Easton Road, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends after 2 p.m. until the time of service.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now