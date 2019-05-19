|
Mary E. DeChristopher, a resident of Pipersville, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Pine Run Lakeview. She was 83.
Mary was the loving wife of the late Joseph DeChristopher.
Born in Norristown, Pa., Mary was a daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Kline.
She is survived by her daughter, DanaMarie Stewart (David), four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 5930 Easton Road, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends after 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 19, 2019