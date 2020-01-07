|
|
Mary E. Flack of Quakertown died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in her home. She was 84.
She was the wife of Robert W. Flack. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2019.
Born in Bristol, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Mello) Andrade. From 1990 to 1995 she was the owner/operator of the former Curiosity Handcraft Shoppe. In the 1970s she was employed in the customer service department of the former Hess's Department Store in the Richland Mall.
She was an oil painter and a member of the Bucks County Art League. She also was a member of the Upper Bucks Senior Center and enjoyed playing Bingo. Mary was a world traveler including traveling the three continents Africa, Asia and Europe, and especially enjoyed her travels with her dear friend, Janet Bracalente, for equestrian shows. In addition to horses Mary loved all creatures great and small.
She was a member of the Upper Bucks Sertoma Club and Sertoma International and a former member of the Quakertown Community Singers. She also was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Quakertown, where she was active in the Women of St. Isidore's, the church choir, was a church lector and worked with the parish center food bank. Mary was known as a selfless giver, never looking to receive only to give.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Joyce E. Flack (Mark Livingston), Robert W. Flack II (Nancy), Patricia M. Parsons (Richard), Alison R. Schaffer (Scott), Michael P. Flack (Kelly), and Brian W. Flack (Rebekah); 10 grandchildren, Krista, Jacqueline, Timothy, Christopher, Elizabeth, Adessa, Wesley, Scott II, Anna, and Ethan; five great grandchildren, Jayden, Gavin, Chase, Jon, and Mia; two sisters, Angela A. Burke and Elizabeth L. Usher (Richard); a brother, Dr. John R. Andrade (Paula); and a sister-in-law, June Andrade.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gilbert Andrade, and her brother-in-law, James Burke.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, where calling hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Upper Bucks Sertoma c/o John Mininger, 2605 Allentown Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, or to the Upper Bucks Senior Center, P.O. Box 46, Quakertown, PA 18951.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.,
Quakertown
www.crstrunk.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 7, 2020