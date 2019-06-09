Home

Mary Elizabeth Casele Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" (Swinand) Casele of Warminster passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at home. She was 78.

Beth is survived by her loving husband, Joseph, their two daughters, Maria and Holly, and five grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Beth's memorial service at 3 p.m. Monday, June 24, at the Chapel at Ann's Choice, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be held privately.

Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019
