Mary Elizabeth Gardner of Warrington passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Manor in Meadowbrook, Pa. She was 89.
Born in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William Joseph and Frances Carey. Mary was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy in Erie, Pa. and the Katharine Gibbs School in Providence, R.I.
Mary owned and operated the Golden Door Gallery, an art gallery located in New Hope, Pa., from 1974 to 2007.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed her family, friends, and playing cards. She also was an avid reader.
Mary is survived by her brother, William J. Carey, her two children, Bernard Emmitt Gardner III (Shari Gelfont Williams) and Miriam Lukas (Steven), and her grandchildren, Brandon, Timothy and Julianna Gardner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Ave., Warrington, Pa., where the family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Doylestown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 12265 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 5, 2019