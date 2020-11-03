Mary (Roynan) Erb passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her Phoenix home surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.
Mary was born May 6, 1936 in Chestnut Hill, Pa. to John and Margaret Roynan. She graduated from Ambler High School, Class of 1954.
She met Edwin Erb on the boardwalk in Wildwood, N.J., fell in love, and married him on Nov. 19, 1955. When her husband became ill, she began a successful career as a food broker at R.L. Fitzwater. Ed and Mary had six beautiful children. She was blessed with an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy and who looked with great favor at their "MeMe."
Mary loved people and was rarely still. She loved to travel, garden and volunteer at church. She was a Eucharistic Minister and delivered communion to St Joseph's Manor. One of her great joys was attending Mass with Pope Francis in Vatican Square.
Mary is survived by her five children, Karen, Edwin Jr. (Sandra), Linda (Paul), Thomas (Karen), and Joseph, her 10 grandchildren, Stephen (Michelle), Megan (Will), Alexandra, Andria (Tres), Tommy, Lara (Harry), Brielle, Jenna, Eric and Laura (Curtis), her brothers, Edward (Flo) and Joseph (Nancy), and her sister, Jean.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Sr., her son, James, and brother, John.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. David's Catholic Church, 316 Easton Road, Willow Grove, Pa., where the visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org
