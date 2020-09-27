1/1
Mary Frances Phillips
Mary Frances Phillips of Dublin, Pa. died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at her residence. She was 84 and the wife of the late Harold N. Phillips, who passed away in 2006.

Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Frances Bach Longyehr.

Mary was a 53-year member of the Dublin Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, being very involved in meeting the needs of many people.

She enjoyed traveling, knitting and quilting, baking and decorating cakes as well as making things with ceramics, which included a wonderful manger scene that was a thoughtful gift to her son and his wife. Her greatest joy came from being with and taking care of her family.

Mary is survived by her son: H. Joseph Phillips, his wife, Heather, of Dublin; her grandchildren: Catalyn Crean, her husband, Daniel, of Philadelphia, Liam Phillips, his wife, Elizabeth, Kiersten Phillips, and Joseph Phillips, all of Dublin; her great grandson: Theodore Phillips; as well as her sisters: Anna Longyehr Cox and Catherine Longyehr Donley.

She was preceded in death by her brother: John Longyehr.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, PA 18927, where the family will receive guests after 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow Mass in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to: Dublin Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, 194 N. Main St., Dublin, PA 18917, or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church at the address above.

Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA 18901 2629
