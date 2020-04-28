|
Mary Galligani McCabe passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, after a short-term illness.
She was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Pomona, N.J. to Marie Martens Galligani and Renato Galligani, the fifth of six children.
Mary was the beloved wife of Charles Custer McCabe, who preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Pat, Connie, Alex, Fred and Andy.
She is survived by her children, William, David and Marybeth McCabe, as well as her grandson, Connor McCullough.
Mary graduated from Egg Harbor High School in 1942 and moved to Philadelphia, where she worked for Rohm & Haas and AT&T. During World War II, Mary, as part of the greatest generation, also worked in a wartime factory assembling and finding parts.
After the war, Mary attended East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for a semester. Shortly thereafter, she met her future husband, Charles Custer McCabe, and was married in 1953. William was born in 1955, followed by David in 1957 and Marybeth in 1958. By this time, the family had purchased their first home in Upper Moreland, Pa., where they resided for three years. Having outgrown the home, the family moved to Horsham, Pa. in 1960.
When the children needed special medical and dental care, as well as music lessons, Mary went back to work as a waitress. She worked at Walt's Diner and the Carriage House in Hatboro, and Sal's Restaurant and Howard Johnson's in Horsham. Perhaps knowing that she couldn't waitress forever, Mary obtained her CDL license to drive a school bus and was hired by the Hatboro-Horsham School District. She drove a school bus for 18 years and had many stories to tell!
After retiring, Mary continued to be very active in her church. She continued to support Christian missionaries around the world, a drug rehab center in Philadelphia, translation linguists, and an orphanage in Mexico among others. Her financial generosity knew no bounds, motivated by the extreme poverty she had experienced as a child when there were very few government social programs.
After Charles's passing in 1997, Mary sold the house and moved to a condo in Doylestown, Pa. She loved the senior center and the Calvary Chapel Church. At the age of 83, Mary asked to move in with her son, William, in New Jersey. An in-law suite was added to the house and Mary moved into her new apartment in September 2009. She remained in her apartment until her passing in the early morning hours of April 24, 2020. Mary is now home in the arms of Jesus.
