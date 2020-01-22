|
Mary Jane Crayton Barber of Hatboro, Pa. passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the age of 84.
She was the beloved wife of Wilbur Lee Barber, with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage.
Mary Jane was born in Uniontown, Pa., a daughter of the late Ned and Jane Loretta Crayton.
Mary Jane was a graduate of the California University of Pennsylvania, and a former teacher in the Abington and Centennial school districts.
She loved to travel with her family. She visited 45 of the 50 United States, as well as countries all across Europe and the Middle East, where she especially enjoyed visiting Israel.
She enjoyed reading her Bible, history, bird watching and writing personalized cards for all occasions.
Mary Jane also was a loving wife and mother who treasured every minute with her family. She was a member of the Bucks County Daughters of the American Revolution, the Pennypack Questers and the Bucks County Audubon Society.
In addition to her husband, Mary Jane is survived by her son, Daniel Keith Barber and his wife, Michele; four grandchildren, Daniel Keith Jr., Michael, Jonathan and Yesali Barber; and two sisters, Gail Elliot and her husband, Larry, and Dr. Alice Alexander.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dr. Donald Alexander.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Davisville Church, 325 Street Rd., Southampton, Pa., followed by her memorial service at noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary Jane's name may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
