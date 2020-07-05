1/
Mary Jane Flanagan
Mary Jane R. Flanagan of Destin, FL formerly of Philadelphia and Maple Glen, PA passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence in Destin, FL surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.

Beloved wife of 62 years of the late William J. Flanagan; devoted mother of Mary Pat Thompson, William J. Flanagan, Jr. (Mary Jane), Kathleen Andre (Terry), Timothy J. Flanagan (Kathleen) and the late Ellen Flanagan; loving grandmother of, Katie, Siobhan, Kelly Ann, Kyle, Cory, Kerri, Kara, Sean, and the late Richard.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church 33 Conwell Dr. Maple Glen, PA 19002.

Rite of Committal St. John Neumann Cemetery 3797 County Line Road. Chalfont, PA 18914.

NO PUBLIC VIEWING.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Carmelite Sisters of the Divine Heart of Jesus 4840 Grasselli Street, East Chicago, IN 46312.

Fluehr Funeral Home

Bensalem, PA

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 5, 2020.
