Mary Jane (Hansen) Houck-Finn, born in Philadelphia (baptized at St. Matt's parish on Cottman Avenue), entered into eternal life surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the home of her son in East Greenville, Pa. Mary Jane was a resident of Blue Bell Place in Blue Bell, Pa. at the time of her death.
Born Sept. 19, 1944, she was the daughter and fifth of eight children born to the late Elmer and Bertha Hansen. Mary Jane, "MJ," grew up in Rydal, Pa. and received her education and formation in her cherished Catholic faith at Immaculate Conception parish in Jenkintown.
Mary Jane met the love of her life, the late William J. Houck Jr. of Roslyn, Pa., at a parish dance in the late 1950s. Mary Jane graduated from Melrose Academy High School in 1962. She absolutely adored the Gray Nuns! Bill and Mary Jane's love blossomed into a sacramental marriage on May 15, 1965 at the old St. Jude's parish in Chalfont, Pa. Together they welcomed five gifts from God and raised them in a 200+ year old farmhouse in bucolic Jamison, Pa. Mary Jane had fulfilled her life's dream and work by becoming a "mom." "Its all I ever wanted to be," she would say.
At the passing of her first husband Bill in 1986, Mary Jane found hope, purpose and love again with the late Edward H. Finn of Warminster, Pa. Although their time together was cut short with his passing in 1999, her beloved "Eddie" and MJ did marry in 1997 and moved to Carriage House Manor in Horsham, Pa. in 1998. MJ would spend the last 21 years of her life in Horsham.
MJ loved her new friends and spiritual family at St. Catherine of Siena. The years in Horsham were filled with many wonderful experiences, which were highlighted by a pilgrimage to the Holy Land with her dear friend and neighbor Molly Kelly. MJ loved hosting family parties at her home for all her "chickadees." She had a wonderful flair for presentation and making gourmet gift baskets. She loved serving as an extraordinary minister, and was a regularly scheduled adorer and daily communicant. MJ also found great joy in her work as a dental assistant, which she did for over 40 years in the Montgomery and Bucks county areas.
Along with her two husbands, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her son, William J. Houck III; her granddaughter, Alexandra Lojewski; her sister, Anne Cannon (Frank); and brothers, Elmer Hansen Jr. (Eileen) and James Hansen (Sandy).
She is survived by her siblings, Harriet O'Connor (James), Robert Hansen (JoLynn), Thomas Hansen (Linda), and Dennis Hansen (Christina); her daughter, Mary Kay Lojewski (Robert) of Collegeville, Pa.; sons, Michael of Santa Cruz, Calif., John (Mary) of Harleysville, Pa. and Mark (Ryan-Marie) of East Greenville, Pa. MJ is also survived by 12 treasured "grandbabies," Amanda, Bobby, Alexis (Lojewski), Danny, Megan, Mark, Ava, Kathryn, Thèrése, Joshua, Augustine and Imelda Houck. In addition, many great nieces and nephews survive her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. Catherine of Siena parish, 321 Witmer Rd., Horsham, PA 19044. A viewing will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Jane requests that a donation be made in her honor to The King's Men, Inc., a ministry which she supported and dedicated her time, talent and treasure. All donations can be made online at www.thekingsmen.org/donate or by mail at P.O. Box 713, Quakertown, PA 18951.
To view her online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service,
Quakertown
www.nauglefcs.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 1, 2020.