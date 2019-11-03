Home

Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Mary Jane Olewink Obituary
Mary Jane (Sale) Olewink passed quietly on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Chester and mother of William (Helen), Robert (Kay), David, Dennis (Rosemarie) and Maryhelen (Robert). Also surviving are her  loving 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, PA 18914, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Jane can be made to American Macular Degeneration online at www.macular.org.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home,

Chalfont, Pa.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 3, 2019
