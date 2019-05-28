Home

Mary Jane Werner Obituary
Mary Jane Werner of Hatboro passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 90.

Mary Jane was born in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late George and Mary Barnes.

Mary Jane was a graduate of the Philadelphia High School for Girls, Class of 1946. She went on to pursue a career in banking and served as a manager and officer of Core States Bank in Philadelphia for many years.

Mary Jane had a passion for traveling and her favorite destination was San Francisco. She enjoyed lifelong friendships with some of her fellow graduates of Girl's High, and from her career in banking. She and her friends always found time to meet for lunch and get together over the years.

Mary Jane was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and was always so caring and generous to her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Silcox and her husband, Grover; five grandchildren, James Silcox (Christina), Kimberly Anderson (Todd), Maria Levens, Stephanie Schmidt (Derek) and Christopher Karis; and six great- grandchildren, Jake and Gavin Levens, Matthew and Julia Anderson, Evelyn and Endrew Schmidt, and Ciaira Karis.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Ellen Kerins and Susan McCrane, and her sister, Joan Montgomery.

Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and are invited to attend her memorial service at 12 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jane's name may be sent to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in The Intelligencer on May 28, 2019
