Mary June McDermott died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home in Warminster surrounded by her loved ones. She was 87.
She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Edward McDermott. The couple married in 1953 and shared many happy years together.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Frank J. Jr. and Opal Hunter Kullmann. She was the sister of the late Francis Kullmann.
Mary June was a graduate of Olney High School and the Coatesville Hospital Nursing School. She enjoyed a long career working primarily in Labor and Delivery and then later in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit.
She was an avid singer and sung with the County Choraliers; she was also active in local theater. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles.
Mary June will be missed as a wonderful mother and remembered by her children, Lorrain Beltle-Wine and her husband Richard, Mark D. McDermott, and Linda Heebner and her husband John. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Liza Ann Beltle, Len Beltle Jr. and his wife Allison Passini, Matthew David Heebner, and Paige Meredith McDermott; her great- grandson, George Anthony Morning; her sister-in- law, Carol Ann Kullmann; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954, and again from 10 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd, Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, at the above address.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 28, 2019