Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
100 Broad Street
Hilltown, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church
100 Broad Street
Hilltown, PA
Mary Kelly Reynolds Obituary
Mary Kelly Reynolds of Bedminster Township, Pa. peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was 76.

Born in Somerville, Mass., Mary graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in Binghamton, N.Y., attended SUNY Broome (Tech) and received her B.A. in Education from SUNY Cortland, N.Y.

Mary met Bill while at Broome Tech, where he coined her name as "Kelly," and later married. Mary (Kelly) raised their family of six kids. She enjoyed nature and always appreciated a good walk. She was enthusiastic about her faith as a devoted Catholic.

Mary (Kelly) is survived by her loving husband, Bill; her six children, William Jr. (Rosemary), Colleen, Patrick, John (Cynthia), Michael, and James; five grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Ryan (Makayla), Victoria (Adam), and Delaney; many nieces and nephews including a very special niece, Susan Speck; and her sister, Catherine Kelly.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margaret Kelly, and her sister, Peggy Speck (Marty).

Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa. Respects at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, Pa., will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, with Holy Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mary's name to: National Centre of Padre Pio Shrine www.padrepio.org ; NBIA Disorders Association (in memoriam Sarah Wronko) www.nbiadisorders.org ; or to the American Kidney Fund (in memoriam Ted Reynolds) www.kidneyfund.org.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.

Scanlin Funeral Home

Chalfont

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com


Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 17, 2019
