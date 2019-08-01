|
|
Mary (Fisher) Leuz of Doylestown, Pa. went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. She was 90.
She was the loving wife of the late Christopher A. Leuz Jr. for a plethora of years.
Mary was born in Vermont to the late William and Eva Fisher.
Mary was a life member of Hilltown Baptist Church, where she formerly served as a teacher in the Junior Church Department. She was committed to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She loved working with and teaching the young children about their Lord and Savior.
Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting and working in her garden. She was devoted to her 15 precious grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Dolores Fratrik (Dennis) of Danboro, Pa.; her son, Scott Leuz (Sharon) of Newtown, Pa.; stepsons, Dr. Christopher Leuz III (Lois) of North Carolina and Frederick Leuz of Doylestown, Pa.; her sister, Gwen Ceneviva of Hatboro, Pa.; and her brother, Richard Fisher (Sara) of Telford, Pa.
In addition to her husband, Christopher, she was preceded in death by three sons, John, Stephen, and Raymond; her daughter, Beverly; three sisters, Margie, Shirley, and Merle; and three brothers, Lawrence, Donald and Glenn.
Mary's family will receive friends and relatives from 10 a.m. until her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Rd., Chalfont, PA 18914. Burial will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, due to her love of children, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FCA, 531 Sterling St., Newtown PA 18940.
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 1, 2019