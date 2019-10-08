|
|
Mary Lou Frain of Christ's Home, Warminster, Pa., passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Formerly of Willow Grove, she resided at Shepherds Crossing and thoroughly enjoyed her final years in this wonderful community surrounded by friends.
Mrs. Frain was born in Philadelphia on April 26, 1927 and was raised by her paternal grandparents. She graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1945 and Presbyterian School of Nursing in 1948. She went on to get her Bachelor's degree from Juniata College, where she met Robert Frain Sr., who became her husband of 52 years. Together they raised three children.
An active volunteer her entire life, she gave her time as a First Aid Instructor, was a member of the Ski Patrol at Timber Hill Ski Area, and was a Red Cross nurse. She also volunteered her time at Lehman Memorial Church in Hatboro and Mountainhome United Methodist Church in Mountainhome. Even in her last days she volunteered her time and talents at Christ's Home Assisted Living up until two weeks prior to her death.
She was preceded by her husband, Robert Frain Sr., and son, Robert Frain Jr.
She is survived by her children, Joan Frain of Cresco, Pa. and David Frain (Kim) of Anchorage, Alaska, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Frain of Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She had a very full and active life. Her favorite times were spent surrounded by family at their cabin in the Poconos skiing, hiking, canoeing, and horseback riding. She also was an accomplished tennis player and was very active in Sweet Adelines and was a great support to her husband, Bob, in Barbershop.
Her faith was important to her and carried her through the many losses and challenges life offered. She embraced life with gusto, a strong work ethic, and an overriding commitment to her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Lehman Memorial Methodist Church, where the family visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lehman Memorial UMC or Mountainhome UMC, Mountainhome, Pa.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2019