Mary Louise (Eisele) Zappitelli of Willow Grove, formerly of Olney, passed Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was 75.She is survived by her husband, Anthony N. Zappitelli; her children, Gina Micchia (Joseph), Anthony J. Zappitelli, and Natalie Glynn (Darren); her sisters, Eileen Bruch and Carol Morris; her brothers, Joseph Eisele (Eileen) and John Eisele (Naomi); and her grandchildren, Gabrielle, Juliana, Nicole, Nathaniel, and Michael.She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Eisele, who were florists. She was a childhood survivor of Polio. She loved to paint and sculpt, all things red, and Elvis.She worked as a medical secretary, and a homemaker.Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, where the visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.John J. Bryers Funeral Home,Willow Grove